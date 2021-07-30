Janesville, WI - Michael St. Cyr, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Escanaba, MI on January 10, 1949, the son of Donald and Marion (O'Neill) St. Cyr. He served with the US Navy in the Vietnam War. His love of being on the water began in Sea Scouts when he was a child in school, he loved being on Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. Michael worked as a supervisor at General Motors. At the age of 55 he went back to school and graduated from UW Milwaukee with a Bachelor's degree. He enjoyed golfing and had 1 hole in one on the golf course while golfing with his brother Kevin. Michael loved working with his hands, using his tools and performing carpentry work. He also dedicated a lot of time to helping and guiding those with addiction issues.
Michael is survived by his son, Alexander St. Cyr; daughter, Kathleen St. Cyr; granddaughter, Aubrey Kroning; life partner and mother of his children, Catherine Clark; sister: Patricia (Dale) St. Cyr-Powers, Margaret (John) Martin, Mary (Denis) Carr-Wilt, and Barbara St. Cyr; brother, Kevin (Sylvia) St. Cyr; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Bobby St. Cyr.
A celebration of Michael's life with full Military Honors will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Donations are preferred to recovery addiction facilities of your choice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Michael St. Cyr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
