May 31, 1943 - January 2, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Michael S. Ostrander, age 75, passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. He was born in Madison on May 31, 1943, the son of Francis and Arlene (Brewer) Ostrander. He worked for many years in Pharmaceutical and Medical Supply sales after his early career as a Science Teacher in Walworth High School. Michael recently enjoyed being a member of the Walworth/Jefferson Counties Ice-Age Hiking Club, and was also an avid bicyclist, runner, and tennis player. An inquisitive nature and quest for knowledge gave Michael his mechanical and scientific approach to many things. Michael had a deep appreciation for nature and all things outdoors. He was always available to help family, friends and neighbors with his time and talents. His family will be forever grateful for having such a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
Michael is survived by his two daughters, Andrea (John) Lupo and Christina (Don) Book; 11 grandchildren: Stefanie and Emily Lupo, Ryan Glassner, Cody and Megan Thornhill, Alexis Hoy, Alec, Allison, Abigail, Aaron and Adam Book; two great grandchildren, Dominic Lupo and Davi Thornhill; good friend and former wife, Patricia Ostrander. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Thornhill in 1995, and by his parents.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Michael's family would like to thank the nursing staff at Mercy Hospital and Agrace Hospice for their loving and tender care given to Michael, and for the support given to them during this difficult time.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse