Michael S. McWilliams

Bloomingdale, IL - Michael Steven McWilliams, ("Chico" to some "Coach" to others) age 67, died Monday, January 17, 2022, peacefully at home in Bloomingdale, IL after a two year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born on April 21, 1954 in Janesville, WI, son of Clair and Charlotte (Schumacher) McWilliams.
He attended St. John Vianney Catholic Grade School, Holy Name Seminary High School and graduated from UW-Madison with a double major in Political Science and Journalism & Broadcasting in 1976. Mike married Lynette Miller on May 27, 1978 in St. Williams Catholic Church in Janesville.
While raising his family, Mike worked as the Midwest Sales Director for Walnut Industries retiring in 2020. He was heavily involved in the Bloomingdale Bears Youth Football organization serving on the Board of Directors. Following a semi-legendary beer league softball career, he spent decades coaching in the Roselle Medinah Baseball Association, touching many lives and winning multiple championships. Mike was a faithful member of St. Walter's Catholic Church.
Mike was an avid follower of the Packers and was also a football season ticket holder for the UW Badgers attending almost all their bowl games. Mike was happiest when surrounded by family and friends whether traveling or at home.
Mike is survived by his bride Lynette (Miller) McWilliams and his children: Lukas McWilliams, Aaron (Carol) McWilliams, Chelsea (Tom) Kucera and grandchildren Brooke McWilliams and Asher Kucera. He is further survived by his siblings: Christina (Chris) Campbell, Beth (Jeff) Gauthier, Kevin (Annette) McWilliams, brothers in law, Jim Ries and Matt (Maureen) Miller and sister in law Tami Brown and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Charlotte McWilliams and sister Diane (McWilliams) Ries.
A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at St. Walter Catholic Church at 201 W. Maple Ave., Roselle, IL. A burial will occur at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Janesville, WI at a later date.