December 5, 1929 - November 18, 2019

Milton, WI -- Michael Roy Krutsch, 89 of Milton, WI, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Janesville on Monday, November 18, 2019. Michael was born December 5th, 1929, to Roy and Anna Krutsch, in Chicago, IL. He spent his early years working and learning under the heels of his father, before graduating from Saint Mel High School in 1947. He met the apple of his eye, Theresa Rose Furiel, while working at Delco Radio in Chicago. He married her on April 28th, 1951, shortly before being drafted into the Army Signal Corps, Eighth Army. Michael and Theresa were married 52 years upon his beloved wife's passing. His passions were cars; internal combustion engines; nature and its cycles; fishing and the outdoors. He leaves behind many legacies, among those, his love for his family, his simple and practical wisdom, his desire to continue learning and most importantly his steadfast faith in the Lord.

He was a caring brother to John (Marjie) Krutsch; loving father of: Michael T. (Lynn) Krutsch, Rosanne M. (Steve) Vorhies, Robert P. Krutsch (Sue), Katherine Jones (John), James D. Krutsch (Eileen); beloved grandpa of: Brian (Kelly) and Alex (Sam) Krutsch. Nathan (Raychel) Vorhies. Paul (Emily), Kevin (Jamie) and Jamie Krutsch, Eric, Amy and Adam Jones, Kailah (Max) and Trevor (Tiffany) Krutsch; a proud great grandpa of: Paizley Krutsch, Ethan and Avery Vorhies, Jacob and Caleb Krutsch, Penny and Olive Krutsch, and Mila Krutsch.

Services for Michael will be held at Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton WI. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with service beginning at 2 p.m., and luncheon to follow at the farm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Mike Krutsch to Beloit Life Center Youth Ministries, 2170 Murphy Woods Rd., Beloit, WI 53511, or Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville St., Milton.