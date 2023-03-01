Michael Robert "Mike" Peterson

September 23, 1952 - February 24, 2023
Edgerton, WI - Michael "Mike" Robert Peterson, 70, of Edgerton, WI passed away on February 24, 2023, at home. He was born on September 23, 1952, in Stoughton, WI to the late Norman and Frieda (Kohler) Peterson.
Mike attended Milton Union High School and later obtained his GED. He worked as an automobile mechanic for most of his life, having specialized technical training in brakes and air conditioning. From a young age he loved playing bass guitar and continued to do so throughout his life. He played up until as recently as a couple weeks ago with his friend Rick Edwardson. In his high school days, he was a standout athlete in Track and Cross Country. He was the athlete everyone tried to beat at every meet, which seldom happened. Mike and Diane loved to go to as many rummage sales as possible every weekend, being gone for hours and hours. He also looked forward to going to car shows and the Rock River Thresheree each year.
He is survived by his loving companion of over 30 years, Diane Klug; children: Trisha (Mike) Haecker; biological children, Stacey, Michael and Aaron. Grandchildren: Sammi, Timmy, Hayden, Cassidy, Flynn and Mya; great grandchildren Ellis and Kal. His siblings: Nancy (Tom) George, Norman (Peggy) Peterson, Shelly Reynolds and Jim Peterson. Great Uncle and Godfather, Jerry Peterson. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Armstrong.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
