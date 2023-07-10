September 28, 1947 - June 29, 2023 Maryville, TN - Michael (Mike) Roe born in Fort Atkinson, WI, passed after nearly 53 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Jan Roe, leaving behind his children Rachel Roe-Dale, Benjamin Roe, and Kimberly Roe White. He also leaves behind grandchildren Graham Dale, Hannah Dale, Georgina White and Poppy Roe and sister DeeDee Hasselbacher. He is now united with his father and mother, David and Marie Roe, probably already tired of hearing them bicker. His sister Vonnie Bless has by now grown accustomed to it. A native of WI, Mike moved to TN to work at Alcoa Aluminum, prompting many a pilgrimage back to WI, starting at 3 am in a 5 passenger car with his 5 member family. A perennial joker and pioneer of the “dad joke” he was known for his gifts of “Mike Roe waves” as Christmas presents and many a groan-worthy one liners. Mercifully we’ll spare you. Ever humble, Mike served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War in Thailand as a crew chief and airplane mechanic and was an accomplished pilot and flight instructor, volunteer firefighter, small business owner and head planner at Alcoa. He also served as a church elder and was a founding member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Knoxville, TN. In his rare free time, Mike was an avid animal lover, camper, hiker, driveway mechanic, penny pinching investor, Optimist Club member and faithful Christian. A constant provider, he was a proud family man, attending his children’s swim meets, school plays, and basketball games, often the loudest shouter, err, supporter in the stands. After decades of hard work and child rearing, Mike embarked on his most difficult and inspiring task, battling Parkinson’s Disease. Never one to wallow in self-pity, he approached his struggle with relentless positivity and dignity. Despite his physical limitations, Mike continued to travel, build his dream home ( complete with pool table) and attempted to keep up with his vigorous wife, Jan, his most precious friend. His funeral with visitation was July 8th at Foothills Funeral, Maryville, TN. Mike will be laid to rest at the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. Instead of flowers, a donation can be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation
