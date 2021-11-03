Michael R. "Mike" Klotz

Janesville, WI - Michael "Mike" R. Klotz, age 67, of Janesville, died on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. He was born in Milwaukee on January 4, 1954, the son of Peter and Stella (Stasaski) Klotz. He married Mary J. Collins on March 18, 1978. Mike started a career in retail working for Montgomery Ward and rose to the position of Executive Buyer before Montgomery Ward closed. He then went to work for Farm & Fleet as a buyer until retiring. He enjoyed doing yardwork, golf and watching the Chicago Bears. His family was everything to him and adored his grand kids and his cats. Mike cared for his wife, Mary, who had MS for many decades until her passing in 2009.
Mike is survived by his companion of 9 years; Donna Klotz; 2 children; daughter, Christine Busse of Eau Claire and son, David (Amber) Klotz of Springfield, IL; 4 grandchildren: Leah and Jackson Busse and Cameron and Carter Klotz; mother, Stella Stutsman of Rockford, IL; 2 sisters; Sue (Glenn) Muench and Kathy (Vern) Larson both of Rockford, IL; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Mary; and sister, Diane Gruner.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until a Sharing of Memories at 3:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. The family is asking that attendees dress casually and are welcomed and encouraged to wear their favorite Chicago Bear outfit! Memorials in Mike's name may be made to National MS Society, P.O. Box 918191, Washington, D.C. 20090. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
