October 25, 1961 - November 11, 2019

Janesville -- Michael Patrick Terry, age 58, a lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 11, 2019 in Janesville. He was born October 25, 1961 in Janesville, the only son of the late Martin E. & Bernice G. (Dionne) Terry. He attended school in Janesville. He later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After serving honorably, he returned to Janesville after his discharge.

Mike loved building and flying large radio-controlled aircraft. He enjoyed attending the EAA Air Show and Convention in Oshkosh. He also enjoyed trains of all sizes. Mike was a whiz at computer games and loved music. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved getting out on the road for a great ride. He had an incredible sense of humor and loved pulling jokes and pranks on his family and friends. He will be remembered as a strong, intelligent, and loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend.

Mike is survived by his 3 sisters, Mary E. (Terry) Wunderlin, of Thompson Station, TN, Carole M. (Mike) Eastlick, of Stanley, NC, and Nancy P. (Michael J. Roberts) Weins, of Janesville; his niece and nephews, Eric Wunderlin, Ryan Wunderlin, Lindsay (Phil) Wester, Brett Eastlick; by his 4 great nieces and nephews; and by many friends. Memorial services celebrating Mike's life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 2200 Milton Ave. Inurnment, with full military rites, will be held in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials in Mike's name would be appreciated to GIFTS Homeless Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, WI 53548; ECHO, 65 S. High St., Janesville, WI 53548; or to the Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545.

Mike's family would like to extend sincerest thanks to the Hedberg Public Library staff, the homeless volunteers, the Janesville Police Department, the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, and all those who helped Mike along the way that we'll never know about. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

God Bless You, Mike! We Loved You!!