February 19, 1957 - October 31, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Michael P. Guiler, 62, of Delavan, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI. He was born February 19, 1957 in Fort Wayne, IN, the son to Robert and Carolyn (McGregor) Guiler. Mike graduated Delavan Darien High School Class of 1975. He was united in marriage to Sandy Hudlik on July 14, 2007 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan. Mike and Sandy own and operate the Delavan Culligan. Mike was an avid golfer. He loved traveling up north to the cabin, and down to the Florida Keys, where he never missed a happy hour.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Sandy; two daughters, Tara (Casey) Alauf and Kristin Guiler; two step-children, Megan (Josh) Mertens and David (Lisa) Mousty; seven grandchildren: Noah, Eli, Kendall, Benjamin, Joseph, Taylor and Penelope; his siblings: Rob (Wendy) Guiler, Betsy Franklin, Shirley (Mike) Millsap, Nancy (Ed) Snyder and Annie Guiler; many nieces; nephews; extended family members; and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn; and sister and brother-in-law, Carrie and Brad Dodge.

Funeral Service will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St. Delavan, WI, with Pastor Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service times Tuesday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike's name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 400 S. Executive Dr. Suite 109, Brookfield, WI 53005. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Guiler Family.