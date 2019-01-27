June 9, 1935 - January 23, 2019

Janesville/Lake Tomahawk, WI -- Michael O'Brien, age 83, of Lake Tomahawk, WI, previously of Janesville, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Mike was born June 9, 1935, the son of Mary (McKeon) and Benjamin O'Brien. He grew up on the family farm in Truman, WI, with eight siblings and graduated from Darlington High School. Following a tour in Germany with the Army, Mike returned to Wisconsin where he began his career with General Motors. A few years later he married the first love of his life Rita Mick on October 1, 1960. While working at GM, Mike proudly served in many elected positions for United Auto Workers Local 95. He first served the union as a committeeman and worked his way up to President, where he remained until his retirement in 1993, with 39.6 years of service. He was also a very active member of the Democratic Party, locally and statewide during his lifetime. After his retirement Mike moved to the beautiful Northwoods Wisconsin town of Lake Tomahawk. He recently retired as one of the grounds keepers at the Minocqua Country Club and was currently still a car transport driver at Marthaler Chevrolet in Minocqua, WI. Every time we asked Dad if he had to go to work tomorrow, he told us "I don't have to go to work, I get to go to work." Mike enjoyed Musky fishing, and was still an active guide for The World Musky Hunt. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling with friends but especially with his family, who were so loved by him. Lake Tomahawk also brought another great blessing to Mike in 2006, when he met the second love of his life, Helen Wickesberg. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff, WI.

Mike is survived by Helen; his four children: Michael (Amy) O'Brien, Daniel (Carolyn) O'Brien, Sheila O'Brien, and Sean (Kelly Wolfe) O'Brien; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Paul O'Brien and Patrick (Betty) O'Brien; sisters, Jean (Phil) Stopper and Mary Karow; many cousins; nieces; nephews; and other friends, and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rita; son, Patrick; grandson, Blake; granddaughter, Natalie; brothers: Francis, Harold, and Lawrence; infant brothers, Melvin and Delvin; sister, Joan; and infant sister, Judy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory and again on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Church. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com