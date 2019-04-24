April 15, 1942 - April 21, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Michael N. Gaglione, 77, of Elkhorn, WI, died on Sunday April 21, 2019 at Lakeland Health Care Center. Michael was born on April 15, 1942, son of the late Michael and Lorraine (Brieschke) Gaglione. Michael was married to his wife, Carol, on January 27, 1962, until the time of her death in 2011. Michael had a great passion for the Chicago Bears. He also loved golfing, travel, and enjoyed car collecting. He had a great love for food, especially Italian. Michael spent most of his life living in the Orland Park, IL area, until recently moving to Elkhorn to be closer to his family.

Michael is survived by his daughter, LeAnn Jentsch; sister, Augusta "Cookie" (Archie) Tourlakes; and grandchildren, Michael (Samantha) Jentsch, and Ashley Jentsch. He is preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Dennis Jentsch.

Visitation will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI, on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. following the visitation. Michael will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memory Gardens following the Funeral Service. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn is assisting the family.