Michael "Mike" Vike

December 30, 1953 - December 2, 2020
Janesville, WI - Michael "Mike" Dean Vike, age 66, died at home, surrounded by his family, on December 2nd, 2020. He was born December 30th, 1953 in Edgerton WI, to Richard "Nuppy" and Carol (Leikness) Vike. He graduated from Craig High School, Janesville, WI in 1972. Mike lived in Janesville, WI, and after 30 years retired from General Motors in 2005. Mike lived a full life with his family and many friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, and most of all he had a great love for old cars and the time spent working on them.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tammy (Thiel) Vike; his favorite daughters, Tanya (Russ) Garvoille, Trisha (Steven) Hoffmann; grandchildren: Alex Garvoille, Elexus Vike, Toby (Leigha Jones) Garvoille, Jaida Vike, Bailey Hoffmann; and his great-grandson, Brooks Garvoille; his mother, Carol (Leikness) Vike; brother, Richard Jr. (Barb) Vike, sisters: Susan (Gordon) Vetos, Peggy (Gary) Milam, Julie (Bob) Stephenson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Deb (Kim) Gretz, Candy (Randy) Luek, Pam Gutzman, Vicky Thiel; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Nuppy" Vike, Sr.; mother and father in law, Joyce and Sylvester Thiel; and brothers in law, Dan Thiel and Gary Gutzman.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mike would not want you to remember him with sadness, or remember him with tears, he'd want you to remember all the laughter shared throughout the years.