Michael "Mike" Tanda

April 3, 1973 - June 12, 2020
Fort Mill, SC -- Michael "Mike" David Tanda, 47, of Fort Mill, SC, formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, he will missed by all that knew him. Mike graduated from Janesville Craig High School and Coastal Carolina University, Myrtle Beach, SC. Following his graduation, he went to work in the sports / entertainment industry for over 25 years, spending the last 15 years with the Charlotte Hornets. Mike was a loyal Green Bay Packer Fan and Mustang Enthusiast. He always had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the piano. When not working, he loved visiting state parks and going to the beach with his family. Mike will be remembered the most for his biggest passion which was seeing his children succeed.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Shawna Tanda; son, Jake Tanda; daughter, Paityn Tanda, all of Fort Mill, SC; parents, David and Susan Tanda of Janesville, WI; sisters; Kristin (Al) Stazio and Kelly (Eric) Zastoupil of Janesville; his niece; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, several aunts and his father-in-law.
His family will be holding a private gathering in Fort Mill. Contributions in memory of Mike will be going into a fund for his children; 3160 Hwy 21 Ste 103 Box 80, Fort Mill, SC 29715. His strength and courage in his battle with cancer will not tell his story. He will be remembered for his laughter, love and the beautiful life he lived.