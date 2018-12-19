Michael "Mike" Krause

February 2, 1966 - December 16, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Michael (Mike) Wayne Krause, 52, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2018, after a brave fight with Large B-Cell and Central Nervous System Lymphoma cancer. He was born in Beloit on February 2, 1966, the son of Wayne and Mary Gail (Oberts) Krause. He graduated from Clinton High School, and went on to earn a degree in HVAC. He was dedicated to his family at Komfort Heating & Cooling as a sales/service manager for over 31 years, and built a strong reputation and many long-time customer relationships. In 1998, Mike married his beloved wife, Julie (Gretschmann), in Jamaica. Mike and Julie have spent the last 20 years making memories together, vacationing with friends, and sharing many fun times with their children and family. Mike enjoyed time with loved ones, going to the cabin up north to fish and hunt, and being the #1 fan at many sporting events, where he was often witnessed pacing up and down the sidelines. Over the years, many have envied his infamous "SoBo shuffle" dance moves and his luck at the local spooky spin machines. Mike has left a mark on many, and will be missed tremendously.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Brittney (Jake) Williams; daughter, Allison Hesebeck; son, Zachary Krause; grandson, Nash Williams; mother, Gail Krause; brother, Jim (Sheri) Krause; brothers-in-law: Timothy (Susana) Gretschmann, Tom (Kim) Gretschmann, Scott (Julie) Gretschmann; sister-in-law, Karen (Todd) Hoffman; and many nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Mike was predeceased by his father, Wayne Krause.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Brian Mark Funeral Home. An additional short visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to Mike's funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Mike's name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Krause family on our website, brianmarkfh.com
Brian G. Mark Funeral Homes
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit (608) 362-2000
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital and Clinics and Agrace Hospice, for the care and compassion given to Mike.
