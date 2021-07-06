Michael "Mike" Allen

May 11, 1963 - June 7, 2021
Milton, WI - On the night on June 7th, 2021, Michael Lynn Allen passed away peacefully. His manner of passing was due to complications related to his heart, combined with other medical problems. Michael was born on May 11th, 1963 to Douglas Wayne Allen Sr. and Shirley Elaine Olson.
Michael, or Mike, attended Edgerton schools as a kid, and was looking forward to celebrating his (Class of 1981) reunion with friends and former classmates. He met and married his first love, Sonya Perry, and they went on to have 3 children before they divorced. Michael was never remarried, and invested most of his younger adult years raising his oldest daughter (Michelle), working, and the rest of his free time was devoted to playing his guitar. Michael's passion in life was playing guitar, and he was a natural. It was a rare occasion to see him without it or his best friend, Dale. He was full of life, had a smile for everyone, and made friends everywhere he went.
Michael is survived by two daughters and one son: Michelle (Jesse Dehaven) Allen, Kelly (Dustin) Thompson, and Joshua (Carol Howe) Allen; granddaughters: Skylee Crisman and Prudence Dehaven, Debbi and Isabelle Thompson; and grandsons, Jace and Jaxon Allen. In addition to his three children, Michael is survived by a sister, April Bedford (David) of Antigo, WI; and brothers, Douglas Allen Jr. (Debbie) of Nekoosa, WI and Timothy Allen (Martha) of Greenville, TN. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at the Highwood Clubhouse, 80 Forest Avenue, Edgerton, WI. It will take place on July 10th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone who knew Mike and would like to celebrate his life with us is more than welcome to attend. For those who wish to do so, please wear anything Green Bay Packers.