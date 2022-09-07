Michael Lyle "Mike" Palmer

February 13, 1947 - September 4, 2022

Zenda, WI - Michael "Mike" Palmer, 75, of Zenda, Wisconsin, passed away September 4, 2022, at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with amyloidosis. He was born in Harvard, Illinois, to Allyn and Jane (Heyer) Palmer on February 13, 1947. He grew up in Zenda with his three brothers, working on the family farm, having fun with cousins and neighborhood friends, and riding his horse, Wimby. He attended Zenda Grade School and Big Foot High School (class of 1965), where he developed lifelong friendships and an appreciation for learning. His childhood was an idyllic time in his life, which he recalled fondly.

