Janesville, WI - Michael Lawrence Gruss went home to his Lord on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was the first son and second child born to Lawrence George and Lorene Mae (Rice) Gruss. Michael lived in Janesville at Kellogg House group home for over thirty years, sharing a room with the same roommate, Tommy, the whole time. He was lovable, and wherever he was people took a shine to him. He always had a smile and "hi" for everyone and assured them he was okay. Michael loved to dance, sing, and bowl. He also loved his many nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews and loved to hold the babies. He was active in Special Olympics and Kandu Industries.
Michael is survived by his sisters, Christine Gruss (Scot) Severson and Ladonna Gruss; brothers, Richard (George Frantz) Gruss and Most Rev. Bishop Robert Gruss; many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kellogg House, Special Olympics, St. Mary's Hospital, Agrace Hospice, and Green Knolls for all their help and care.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Gruss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.