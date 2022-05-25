Janesville, WI - Michael L. Wetenkamp, 65, of Janesville passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin with family by his side. Michael was born May 9, 1957 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the son of Albert and Joyce Wetenkamp.
Michael was a truck driver most of his life. He loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed spending time at the race track working on race cars and watching the races with his family.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kathy Wetenkamp; 6 children: Jeremy (Sara) Wetenkamp, Jessica (Jeremy) Rote, Elliott (Susan) Stubbendick, Becca (Elmo) Brown, Cassie (Glen) Riesen, and Jamie Stubbendick. As well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also survived by 2 brothers, Joe (Diane) Wetenkamp and Allen Wetenkamp; and his sister, Tina (Billy Joe) Johnston.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Sonia and his parents.
A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on June 25th, 2022 from 1 - 5 pm at Bond Park Pavilion in Janesville, Wisconsin.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the Wetenkamp family. Online expressions of condolence may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Wetenkamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.