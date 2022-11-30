Michael L Reynolds

March 9, 1943 - November 22, 2022

Milton, WI - Michael L. Reynolds age 79 of Milton passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Center, Janesville. Michael was born on March 9, 1943, to Ernest and Dorothy (Lindequist) Reynolds in Belvidere, Illinois. He graduated High School from Poplar Grove, Illinois and married his high school sweetheart Alice Edwards on June 30, 1962, in Beloit, Wisconsin. He went on to get a bachelor's degree in business from the Milton College on a basketball scholarship. He retired from General Motors after working for 33 years.

