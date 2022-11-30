Milton, WI - Michael L. Reynolds age 79 of Milton passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Center, Janesville. Michael was born on March 9, 1943, to Ernest and Dorothy (Lindequist) Reynolds in Belvidere, Illinois. He graduated High School from Poplar Grove, Illinois and married his high school sweetheart Alice Edwards on June 30, 1962, in Beloit, Wisconsin. He went on to get a bachelor's degree in business from the Milton College on a basketball scholarship. He retired from General Motors after working for 33 years.
Michael was very athletic in his younger years. After retirement he enjoyed playing golf with his buddies and going fishing. He also enjoyed working in the yard and being surrounded by family.
Michael is survived by his wife Alice, sons Jeff and Scott (Sandy) Reynolds, grandchildren Samantha, Jacob (Tara Purdy), Great-grandchildren Devon, and Brandon, Nayley and Cesar. He will be especially missed by his "Grand-Dog" Remmy.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Prudy and John Bond and nephew Paul Bond.
Private family services will be held in accordance with Michael's wishes. Memorials may be made to Milton United Methodist Church or Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville, in his name. The Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
