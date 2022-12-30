Janesville, WI - Michael "Mick" L. McGinley, age 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022 with family by his side. He was born in Monroe, WI on November 30, 1945; the son of Spencer and Evelyn (Mulligan) McGinley. Growing up, Mike enjoyed going to the nearby crick and catching minnows and frogs with his brother and sister. He went on to have various jobs including working with his brother at the family-owned service station in Jordan Center, a local cheese factory, and gas stations where he worked and hauled gas. Since 1986 he owned and operated McGinley Plastering in which he continued to work until his recent retirement. He enjoyed classic cars, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan, and enjoyed watching games.
He is survived by his children: Mike (Tracy) McGinley, Brian (Stephanie) McGinley, Jason (Jestin) McGinley, Kelly (Jake Fischer) McGinley and Shelley McGinley; his grandchildren: Spencer, Kailey, Trenton and Dani; sister, Diane Wyss; and many extended family members and friends.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald McGinley, infant daughter, Elizabeth, and significant other of 25 years, Sandra Beecher.
Per Michael's wishes, no services are being held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
