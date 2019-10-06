August 23, 1960 - September 25, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Michael L. Bacon, age 59, of Whitewater, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1960 in Tules, France; the son of, Willard and Magdelina "Maggie" (Blass) Bacon. Michael honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corp, and worked as an Over The Road Truck Driver for Dohrn Trucking in Waukesha. He enjoyed hunting, and his Harley, and will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a selfless man who'd do anything for anyone in need.

He is survived by his children: Joann Bacon, Jacob Bacon, Billy Joe (Jenny) Ogsimer Bacon, and Alexis (Ryan) Jansky; grandchildren: Haiden, Arianna, Xzavyor Hanson, Karlie Hrobsky, Tyler Bacon, Rain, Buwi, and Michaela Ogsimer Bacon; his mother, Maggie Bacon; siblings: Danny (Christine) Bacon, Stephen (Yvonne) Bacon, and Angela (Jorge) Toledo Bacon; nieces and nephews: Jessica (Jacob) Bacon Albright, Gabrielle Bacon, Brieanna Bacon, James Bacon, Jorge Toledo, and Elizabeth Toledo; and many extended family members and friends. Michael is predeceased by his father, Willard; infant sister, Christine Bacon; and wife, Cindy Heusser Bacon.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 2 p.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com