Janesville, WI - Michael K. Gunn, age 68, of Janesville, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home. He was born in Janesville on July 19, 1953, the son of the late Kevin and Rosemary (Beggs) Gunn. Michael farmed most of his life but for the past number of years had also worked as a laborer for Local 464 out of Madison. He loved his farming and all the farm machinery. He was also an avid scratch off ticket player and enjoyed visiting the casinos when it consisted of a complimentary food buffet!
He is survived by his 4 children: James Gunn of Janesville, Shawn Gunn of Lakeland, FL, Andy Gunn of Beloit, and Amy (Charlie) Cowan of Milton; 7 grandchildren: Dalton, Savannah, Waylon, Aaliyah, Lincoln, Levi, and Sophie; 5 siblings: Msgr. James Gunn, Joan (Carl) Pruefer, Joseph Gunn, Kathleen Gunn, and Kevin (Kelli) Gunn; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter-in-law, Kim.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 456 N. Arch St. Janesville. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate and burial will be in the Town of Rock Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of Mass at St. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Gunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.