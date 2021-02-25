April 14, 1951 - February 20, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE--- Michael K. Griffeth, age 69, of Janesville, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home with his loving family at his side. He was born in Portage on April 14, 1951, the son of Kenneth and Lucille (Wiskie) Griffeth. Mike graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1969 and then served his country proudly in the US Marine Corps. He served from 1970-1972 and again from 1974-1976. Mike worked in material handling for Simmons Mattress Company for 31 years. He married Jayne VanNatta on May 18, 1985 at Cargill United Methodist Church. He was a member of VFW Post 1621 and PTTIS, a group that he and his friends formed as young adults and still were proud of today. Mike loved his family very much and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. He also loved music, playing the guitar and was quite the funny dancer, always lighting up the room with laughter.
He is survived by his wife, Jayne; 2 children, Marea Griffeth of Janesville and Matt (Araceli) Griffeth of Beloit; and his beloved granddaughter, Isabella. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Pat Griffeth; and a sister, Sharon Schonig.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at ROXBURY ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST. Rev. Jon Grice will preside and burial with full military honors will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service at ROXBURY ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Mike would like everyone to know that he appreciated all the love, support and help that family and friends gave to both himself and his family during his illness.