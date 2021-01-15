September 17, 1947 - January 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Michael John Dow, age 73, died peacefully at home on January 10, 2021. Mike was born in Rice Lake, WI, on September 17, 1947. His parents, Coad and Kathleen King Dow, owned and operated Dow Pharmacy in Rice Lake. Mike's mother, Kathleen, was the pharmacist, one of the first female pharmacists in Wisconsin, while his dad, Coad, ran the store. Mike's work ethic, dedication to his family, profession, and lifelong service to others were a tribute to his parents. He attended UW Eau Claire, and earned his pharmacy degree from UW Madison.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Simpson Dow; children: Ryan (Andrea), Robin (Mike Hugo), David (Haley); and grandchildren: Julia 12, Evie 11, Leo 8, Oliver 6, Henry 3, Charlotte 11 months, Lydia 10, Curtis 9, Willa 3, and Ridge 11 months; brother, C. Thomas (Suzanne) Dow; cousin, George Dow; mother-in-law, Joyce Simpson; brother-in-law, Dean (Linda) Simpson; sister-in-law, Joan (David) Hardie; eight nieces and nephews; and ten great nieces and nephews. Mike had many treasured friends that were like family.
After graduating from UW Pharmacy School, Mike followed Janet to Janesville, WI, working and managing pharmacies, and eventually co-owning Grand Avenue Pharmacy in Beloit. He felt so lucky to have worked with his partners, Art Carl and Jere Sveum. With patient populations heavily dependent on the community pharmacy, he was a beloved presence and testament to the value pharmacists provide. Mike served on the boards of Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, HealthNet, and Cedar Crest, held leadership positions at Cargill United Methodist Church and enjoyed many years of volunteering with Special Olympics. He enjoyed camping, golf, and any chance to spend quality time with his ever-growing family. His many jokes will live on for generations. He had a special authentic way of connecting with so many to whom he gave and left so much. Mike's passions were varied but his focus on family, faith, and giving of his time, talents and gifts will ensure that his professional and personal legacy of empathy, service, and dedication live on. The family is grateful for the exemplary care provided by oncologist Dr. Narjust Duma of UW Carbone Cancer Center, for his team at Agrace Hospice, and Ben.
Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be given to Healthnet of Rock County, Cargill United Methodist Church, ECHO, UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace Hospice. Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family. Funeral plans for Mike are on hold until it is safe to gather.