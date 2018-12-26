October 26, 1989 - December 22, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Michael James Kienbaum, 29, Whitewater, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 22, 2018. Michael was born on October 26, 1989, in Janesville, WI, to James and Jodeen (Stone) Kienbaum. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 2008. Michael and his father drove as a team as over the road truck drivers. Michael was a big Packer fan and enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Brittany (fiance Blake Zimmerman) Kienbaum, Whitewater; grandparents, Gary and Janet Stone, Whitewater; many cousins; aunts and uncles; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Marilyn Kienbaum.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church 401 W. Main St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow at Richmond Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Michael will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We all love you.
