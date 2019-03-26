May 10, 1958 - March 9, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Michael James Hoeppner, age 60, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, May 10, 1958, son of Carl and Jane (Johnson) Hoeppner. Michael graduated from James Madison High School in Milwaukee. Even as a teenager, he was known as a hard worker with a loving, generous nature. His many odd jobs and good management skills allowed him to buy his first house at age 18. He worked at Briggs & Stratton after high school, and for the last several years he has been a valued employee of Midwest Refrigerated Services. An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoyed hunting and ballroom dancing.

He will be dearly missed by his siblings: Allen Hoeppner, Sharon (Norman) Bude, Karl (Amy) Hoeppner, Carol (Tom) Wagner and Frederick Hoeppner; his nieces and nephews, Scott and Bradley Hoeppner, Shanna and Nathaniel Bude, Sarah (Jim) Stevens, Carrie (Brandon) Krause, Alexandra and Andrea Wagner; his dear friend, Robert Land; and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Harold Hoeppner and Rev. Norman Bude officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

