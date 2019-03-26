Michael James Hoeppner

May 10, 1958 - March 9, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Michael James Hoeppner, age 60, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, May 10, 1958, son of Carl and Jane (Johnson) Hoeppner. Michael graduated from James Madison High School in Milwaukee. Even as a teenager, he was known as a hard worker with a loving, generous nature. His many odd jobs and good management skills allowed him to buy his first house at age 18. He worked at Briggs & Stratton after high school, and for the last several years he has been a valued employee of Midwest Refrigerated Services. An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoyed hunting and ballroom dancing.

He will be dearly missed by his siblings: Allen Hoeppner, Sharon (Norman) Bude, Karl (Amy) Hoeppner, Carol (Tom) Wagner and Frederick Hoeppner; his nieces and nephews, Scott and Bradley Hoeppner, Shanna and Nathaniel Bude, Sarah (Jim) Stevens, Carrie (Brandon) Krause, Alexandra and Andrea Wagner; his dear friend, Robert Land; and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Harold Hoeppner and Rev. Norman Bude officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse