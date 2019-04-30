January 21, 1947 - April 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Michael J. Spoden, age 72, of Janesville passed away at his home Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Janesville on January 21, 1947, the son of Edward J. Spoden Sr. and Norma (Baroski) Spoden. He graduated from Janesville High School, in 1965, and served in the U. S. Air Force. Michael attended Rockford Business College, and U-Rock. He married Gloria J. Colby, on June 7, 1971. They formerly owned Wayside Furniture, in Belvidere, IL and Michael operated, Spoden Accounting Service, in Janesville for many years.

Michael Spoden is survived by his wife, Gloria Spoden, children: Shawn Spoden, Tristan Spoden, Shane (Amy) Spoden, Shannon (Patrick) Moller, Shawnna (Advi) Shabani, Brenda (Scott) Moller all of Janesville; 17 grandchildren; one brother, John (Monika) Spoden of Janesville; two sisters, Lorraine Baysden of Maryland, Jeanette Dominy of Janesville; his mother-in-law, Margaret Colby; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Rose (Edward Sr.) Ames, Gary (Linda) Colby, Heidi Colby; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Edward Spoden Jr., Robert Spoden Sr., Richard Spoden, Kenneth Spoden Sr.; his father-in-law, Rolandus Colby; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Clifford and Cindy Colby.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Services will be private and burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

THE FAMILY WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE STAFF FROM AGRACE HOSPICE, ESPECIALLY LESLIE AND ERIN.