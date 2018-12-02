November 15, 1989 - November 29, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Michael J. Kimpel, age 29, passed away too soon on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at home. Mike was an amazing father to his son, Avery, who loved his dad very much. Mike was born in Janesville on November 15, 1989, the son of John Kimpel and Jo Ann Hill. Mike attended Parker High School, and loved shootin' pool with friends. Family was everything to Mike, and he especially loved playing video games with Avery. He will always be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, cousin, grandson, and friend.
He is survived by his son, Avery Kimpel; parents, Jo Ann (Troy) Hill and John (Cindy Buggs) Kimpel; siblings, John Kimpel II and Amanda Kimpel; grandparents: George and Sherry Dorn, Richard and Pearl Gurney, and Joyce Hill; along with numerous cousins and friends. Mike is predeceased by his grandpa, Michael Hill.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Fast Eddy's, 1704 Rockport Rd. in Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Mike's family in honor of his son, Avery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
