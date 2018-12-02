Michael J. Kimpel

November 15, 1989 - November 29, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Michael J. Kimpel, age 29, passed away too soon on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at home. Mike was an amazing father to his son, Avery, who loved his dad very much. Mike was born in Janesville on November 15, 1989, the son of John Kimpel and Jo Ann Hill. Mike attended Parker High School, and loved shootin' pool with friends. Family was everything to Mike, and he especially loved playing video games with Avery. He will always be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, cousin, grandson, and friend.

He is survived by his son, Avery Kimpel; parents, Jo Ann (Troy) Hill and John (Cindy Buggs) Kimpel; siblings, John Kimpel II and Amanda Kimpel; grandparents: George and Sherry Dorn, Richard and Pearl Gurney, and Joyce Hill; along with numerous cousins and friends. Mike is predeceased by his grandpa, Michael Hill.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Fast Eddy's, 1704 Rockport Rd. in Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Mike's family in honor of his son, Avery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse