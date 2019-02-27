Michael J. Getchell

November 27, 1965 - February 20, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Michael J. Getchell, 53, of Edgerton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Edgerton. Michael was born on November 27, 1965, in Edgerton, to Charles Getchell and Carol (Lund) Reynolds. He was a 1984 graduate of Edgerton High School. Michael was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He also worked at Menards, Gilman Corporation, and recently was running his own tree trimming service. Mike enjoyed anything outdoors. Boating on Lake Kosh, and hunting or fishing up near Black River Falls. Mike also had a inseparable bond with his dog, Remi. He cherished his time with his family, friends, and children.

Mike is survived by his children, Garet (Stefanie) Getchell, and Baylee Getchell; mother, Carol Reynolds; stepmother, Linda Getchell; stepfather, James Reynolds; siblings: Charlie (Helen) Getchell, Jodi (Ron) Kersten, David (Rene Clark) Getchell, Melissa Walczak, Tricia (Scott) Wileman; stepsister, Dawn VanGampler; his dog, Remi; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Following this service feel free to join family and friends to continue celebrating his life at Lakeview Bar and Grill.

