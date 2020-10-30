Michael J. Coyle

April 10, 1949 - October 20, 2020
Janesville, WI - Michael "Mike" J. Coyle, age 71, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 10, 1949; the son of Robert and Berniece (Mason) Coyle. Mike spent much of his life in Elgin, IL, where he was a track star and graduated from Elgin Larkin High School in 1967 and Indiana University in 1972. He earned his Masters degree at Northern Illinois University.
Mike was a history teacher and coach at East Aurora High School, a coach and board member of the Elgin Little League and an Assistant Principal at IC Catholic Prep in Elmhurst. Mike was inducted into the Elgin Athletic Hall of Fame for his track prowess. In 1967 he set the 400m dash record for Larkin at a blistering 48.16 seconds and he is still the record holder today!
Mike came to Janesville in 1990, where he began his tenure as Assistant Principal at Craig High School, until his retirement in 2005. Mike was a huge supporter of all things Craig especially athletics and the fine arts. He made it to a plethora of sporting contests, and you could always count on him being in the Craig auditorium for band concerts, musicals, plays and show choir performances.
He enjoyed lunch outings, road trips and sporting events with Bob Suter and Sam Loizzo. Some of his favorite destinations were the Biltmore mansion, Gettysburg, St. Louis, and Indiana University. Mike will always be remembered for his loyalty to his family, friends, students, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Indiana University. He had a passion for history and his story telling was legendary.
He is survived by his nephew, Christopher Coyle; and countless students and faculty that were blessed to have known him.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Patricia Coyle.
Per his wishes, no services are being held. A heartfelt "thank you" goes out to the staff of Rock Haven for all of their kindness in caring for Mr. Coyle.