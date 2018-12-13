May 28, 1963 - December 8, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Michael J. Bailey, age 55, of Janesville, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, December 8, 2018. He was born in Janesville, on May 28, 1963, the son of John E. Bailey and Judith "Jude" K. (Handy) Bailey. Michael graduated from Parker High School in 1981, and served in the US Army. He retired from GMAD after 23 and a half years of service. He also had tended bar at Rivers Edge bowling alley and worked as a shift supervisor at Kwik Trip in Janesville. Mike was an all around great guy with an easy going personality who would help anyone in need. He was an avid Packer, Badger, and NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his mother, Jude James; son, Justin Bailey of Minneapolis, MN; his siblings: Diane (Donald) Myers of Beloit, Brian (Kim) Bailey of Janesville, and Brenda (Tim) Nickel of Janesville; several nephews and nieces; other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Gub and Irene Nobiensky; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Ruby Bailey; his father, John Bailey; and step-father, Franny James.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 16, 2018, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI. (608) 752-2444. www.whitcomb-lynch.com
