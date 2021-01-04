May 8, 1949 - December 29, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - Michael Hebble, age 71, of Janesville passed away very unexpectedly at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Michael was born May 8, 1949 in Rock Island, IL to the late Harry and Lorene (Schoenberg) Hebble. He attended U-Rock and Milton College. He retired from the Beloit College athletic department in 2009. Michael was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and Denver Broncos.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Vicky; his sons, Sean Behm, Christopher Hebble, Jason Hebble, and Erik (Taylor) Hebble; four grandchildren, Hunter, Haylee, Jackson, and Callie. Michael is also survived by a brother, Daniel (Nancy) Hebble; sisters, Susie (Jim) Hyder and Cindy Casique; nieces and nephews, including a special grand-niece, Maleah Sawle, whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time per Michael's wishes, but the family may hold a celebration of life at a future date. The Hebble family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com