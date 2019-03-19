June 29, 1947 - March 14, 2019

Beloit, WI -- It is with extreme sadness, and grief in our hearts, that we announce the passing of our father, Michael Guy Mannheimer, aka THE KING, on March 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, with his family all around him. Mike was born June 29, 1947 in Iron Mountain, MI. Mike loved his family (including his bar family). He was a huge fan of the GREEN BAY PACKERS, and OLD THOMPSON WHISKEY!

Mike is survived by his daughters: Jodi (Troy), Julie, and Jackie (Warren); and many grandkids and great grandkids. He is also survived by his sisters, Connie (Wayne) and Peggy; his brothers, Mark (Paula) and Rick (Deanna); his step-mother, Marion; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patti Mannheimer; his father, Al Mannheimer; and his mother, Dolly Mannheimer.

A great big Celebration of Life will be held at Bobble Heads, 2709 US 51, Janesville WI on Saturday, March 23nd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation services of Janesville, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com