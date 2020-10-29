February 8, 1961 - October 26, 2020
Delavan, WI - Michael George Wegner, 59, Delavan, passed away at his home on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Mike was born on February 8, 1961 in Janesville, WI to Arthur and Shirley (Dodge) Wegner. He attended Whitewater High School. On October 30, 1981 Mike married Dawn Sutherland. He worked for over 25 years for Kowalski Concrete and most recently for Auto and Scrap Recyclers. Mike enjoyed gardening, hunting with his son and grandson. He also enjoyed working on tractors, spending time at the family cabin and most of all spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Dawn; children Derek (Becky) Wegner, Whitewater, Sarah (Chris) Siebeneich, Delavan, Cori (Matt) Wojtkunski, Whitewater; grandchildren Blake and Chloe Wegner, Aubree, Harper and Emmerson Wojtkunski; siblings Dave (Joni) Wegner, Tom (Cheryl) Wegner, Mary (Randy) Brown, Jane (Jerry) West and Steve (Sara) Wegner; sisters-in-law Dyanna and Angie Sutherland; brothers-in-law Brent (Jenny) Sutherland, Brad (Ann) Sutherland; mother-in-law Karen (Ken) Holland; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Stan Sutherland.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm. Dawn and her children are so lucky to have such amazing support from family and friends. A special thank you to Mark and Mary Duesterbeck. Thank you also to the Mercy Cancer Team and the Walworth County Sheriff's Department, Medix Ambulance and the City of Delavan Fire Department.
Due to the Covid pandemic the family understands those that wish to send their love from afar and for those that come masks are required per the City of Whitewater mandate. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.