April 23, 1953 - November 16, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Michael G. Earleywine, age 65, of Janesville, died on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville after a long illness. He was born in Monroe, WI, on April 23, 1953, the son of the late Glen and Leona (Soverns) Earleywine. Mike graduated from Craig High School in 1971, and continued his education as a design engineer. He worked for many years at Burdick Corporation and later as a consultant in the design industry. Mike was a great friend to many, who was a very generous and witty gentleman. He was very meticulous about everything he did. Mike was an avid Badger, Bears, and White Sox fan, and he also enjoyed playing pool.
He is survived by his sister, Lori Earleywine; his very close and special friend for many years, Sue Chapman, both of Janesville; his faithful rescue cat and companion, Larry; other relatives and friends.
A Celebration Honoring Mike's life will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Legends Tavern, 11 N. Main St., Janesville. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they made to Mike's favorite charity, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI. (608) 752-2444. www.whitcomb-lynch.com
Thank you to all of Mike's friends who have helped with Dr. appointments, mowing the lawn, shoveling and taking care of things that needed to be done. There are so many friends who have helped, and too many to be listed, but a very special thank you to his longtime friends, Herm and Brian, for just being there. All of you have helped make Mike's final journey in life, a special experience in appreciating the true the meaning of friendship and caring. Thank you to everyone!
