Michael G. Ballmer

August 1, 1958 - January 27, 2023

Janesville, WI - Michael G. Ballmer, age 64, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville. Mike was born on August 1, 1958; the son of Rodney Ballmer and Donna Shannon. He attended Milton High School and worked as a lineman for Alliant Energy for many years before his retirement. Mike was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed many other sports including golf, bowling, and softball. He also enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, camping, or going to one of the many car shows he attended. Family was very important to Mike and they will miss him dearly.

