Janesville, WI - Michael G. Ballmer, age 64, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville. Mike was born on August 1, 1958; the son of Rodney Ballmer and Donna Shannon. He attended Milton High School and worked as a lineman for Alliant Energy for many years before his retirement. Mike was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed many other sports including golf, bowling, and softball. He also enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, camping, or going to one of the many car shows he attended. Family was very important to Mike and they will miss him dearly.
Mike is survived by his wife, Hope (Berger) Ballmer; mother, Donna Johnson; daughter, Alley (Connor McGuane) Ballmer; step-children: Randy (Becky) Berger, Kaitlin (Mike) Kundert, and Samantha (Hunter) Albert; grandchildren: Kolton, Haylee, Hanna, Haidyn, Emery, and Delilah; siblings: Connie (Kerry) Wood, Mary (Mike) Oium, and Elaine (Rick) Janes; and brothers in-law, Scott Berger and Bruce Berger. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney; brother, Duane Ballmer; and step father, Charles Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2022, at Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 Riverside Drive, Beloit, WI 53511. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Ballmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
