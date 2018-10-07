Michael Francis Palan

October 25, 1960 - August 17, 2018

Janesville, WI/Columbia City, IN -- Michael Francis Palan passed away at 4:04 a.m. on Friday August 17, 2018 at his residence. Michael graduated from Parker High in 1979.

He worked as an assembler at General Motors for 37 years, until retiring just a few weeks ago. Michael was also a taxidermist on the side. Michael led a good life, and had lots of fun - he enjoyed hunting, fishing, making wine, and spending time with his grandkids.

On May 31, 1986, Michael married his loving wife, Jill Ann Duranti, in Janesville.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held on October 13, 2018 from 2 p.m.

until 6 p.m. at his brother's home,

5908 W. Fenrick Rd., Janesville. Please come and share the memories of our times with Michael.

