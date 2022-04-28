Michael Francis McDonald

Footville, WI - Michael Francis "Mick" McDonald, age 83, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville. Mick was born in Darlington on April 17, 1939; the son of Francis and Agnes (Reichling) McDonald. He was a 1958 graduate of Darlington High School and worked at Mautz Paint in Madison for 30 years before his retirement. Mick was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and attended many games at Wrigley Field. Mick received a certificate of recognition from the American Red Cross for donating 40 gallons of blood. He served as an usher at St. James Catholic Church in Madison for many years.
Mick is survived by 5 siblings: Joe McDonald, Pat (Kathy) McDonald, Bob (Kay) McDonald, Kathleen McDonald, and Jean McDonald; sister-in-law, Diana McDonald; as well and many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; cousins; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; 6 siblings: Anita McDonald, Dan McDonald, Philip McDonald, Mary Gershon, Terry McDonald, and Greg McDonald; and nephew, Kevin McDonald.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father Tom Marr officiating. Inurnment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Darlington. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday, at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to Holy Rosary Church, 104 E. Harriet St., Darlington, WI 53530. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Paul Scott for all his assistance to Mick over the years. They also wish to thank all of the sisters and staff at St. Elizabeth Manor.
