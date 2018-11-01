- October 30, 2018
Brookfield, WI -- Michael Finley Schmidley passed away peacefully, with family at his side, on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at age 82. Mike graduated from the UW Platteville, with a B.S. Degree in Industrial Arts and Mathematics. He went on to complete two Masters Degrees in Education and Educational Psychology. He worked 34 years in education as a Math Teacher and a Guidance Counselor. Mike had many varied interests from gardening, hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, woodworking and travel. Mike traveled in all 4 directions in the United States, and, in retirement, traveled to Taiwan, China, 8 countries in Europe, Australia, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
Loving father of: Mary (Larry) Gold, Marguerite (Brad) Wolfe, Alfred (Tsung-Wei Lai) Schmidley and George (Jacqueline) Schmidley; stepfather of Eric (Andreas Pribil) Miller; proud and devoted grandpa of: Robert (Katie) Gold, Meghan (David) Gold, Joshua (Patton), Sean (Emily), Brandon (Sylvia), Jacob (Emily), Jonathan, the late Adam Wolfe, the late Hannah, Emma and Jonah Schmidley; great grandpa of: Siiri, Finley, Georgia, Tucker, and Michael; dear brother of: Allen (the late Arlene) Schmidley, D'Angelica Miriam Uri, Marlene (Michael) Jaskaniec and Mareta (Peter) Van Rens. Mike will be missed by many loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wives, Frances (nee Kunz), and Kathryn (nee Miller).
Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI on Sunday, November 4th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral Service at 3 p.m. Private Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, WI.
