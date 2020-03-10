July 6, 1943 - March 6, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Michael F. Ackerson, age 76 of Janesville, died on March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 6, 1943 in Superior, WI the son of Arnold and June (Ackerson) Klick. Mike proudly served in the US Army. He married Ginger A. Ludden on July 29, 1988, in the Luther Valley Church, she later preceded him in death on September 10, 2012.

Mike is survived by his 5 children: John (Cindy) Ackerson, Jason Ackerson, Paul Hutto, Tom (Kim) Anderson, and Laura Anderson; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 siblings, Sharon (Dr. Terry) Wiseman, and Jane Borek, many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. A celebration of life will follow at East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville from 12:00 p.m., noon, to 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com