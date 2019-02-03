November 10, 1952 - January 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Michael Ellefson, age 66, of Janesville, formerly of Viroqua, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Viroqua, WI, on November 10, 1952; the son of Casper "Stanley" and Mary (Hanson) Ellefson. Mike was a 1971 graduate of Viroqua High School, and went on to marry his loving wife, Darlene (Sainsbury) Ellefson in Janesville on November 12, 1976. Mike worked for many years as a Concrete Flatwork Finisher and was a "jack of all trades" in his spare time. Mike was a fisherman, a hunter, a gardener, and had a legendary fish fry recipe. He could track down ginseng and morel mushrooms with the best of them, and was a master in his home garden. Mike was a good man, and his family will always cherish his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Ellefson; three children: David (Sheri) Ellefson (and his children: Brandon Ellefson, Nathan (fiancee, Raven) Bennett, Megan (Jake) Semerad, Katie Nenneman), Dana (Daniel) Rucks (and her children: Gage and Gavin Alm, Krystal, Jade and Diamond Rucks), Debra (Rob Stevenson) Ellefson (and her children: Austin, Ashely and Hunter Jass, Matthew and Alexander Clark); great-grandchildren: Devon, Sevino, Savion, Ryker, Ashur, Mellodie, and Natalie; siblings, Duane (Carolyn) Ellefson, Diane (John) Heal, Sue Cudney, Barbara Ellefson, Sandy (Steve) Thompson, Steve Ellefson; siblings-in-law, Dawn (Al) Augustine, Dale (Pat) Sainsbury, Donna (Dave) Stratton, and Betty and Barb Ellefson; and numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Mike is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Leroy and Thomas Ellefson; sister in-law, Diane Bowers; and his parents in-law.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held in Viroqua, after the Bluegills spawn in the spring. Schneider Funeral Directors is assisting his family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The Ellefson Family would like to thank Brittany and Carol with Mercy Hospice Care, and the entire staff at Mercy Hospital for their kindness and care through this difficult time.