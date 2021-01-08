November 3, 1951 - December 15, 2020
Janesville, WI - Michael Edward Lansing, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, MI. He was born in Janesville, WI on November 3, 1951, to Edward and Ann (Zuehlke) Lansing. Mike is survived by his two sisters, Pamela (Russell) Smestad of Middleton and Julie (Kurt) Panke of Madison; three nephews; two nieces; one great-niece; and one great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike valued education and, as such, received multiple degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In 1979, he graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees in Industrial Safety Management, Business Administration & Political Science as well as a Master of Science in Industrial Technology. In 1984, he received a Master's degree from Drake University, this time for Business Administration in Management.
Mike found a strong sense of accomplishment in a job well done, and enjoyed a successful career in industrial engineering. He was an innovator of labor standards, material controls, production planning and manufacturing methods throughout the U.S. He spent the majority of his professional life consulting with numerous manufacturers across the country, including Serta, Inc., as Director of Engineering and, most recently, Serta Restokraft as Manufacturing Engineer Manager.
All those who knew him knew Mike liked to work hard to play hard. While fishing was a second favorite, golf held the top spot in Mike's heart. Passionate about the sport since his youth, Mike regularly traveled around the country to play in various tournaments and explore new courses. He was also a regular at Janesville Riverside Golf Course, playing with several teams. We are comforted in knowing that he was able to enjoy a final round on his favorite course in Las Vegas just days before his passing.
Due to the pandemic, a private celebration of life will be held. As a way of remembering Mike in the coming months, please consider playing a round of golf on your local course in his honor.