July 21, 1951 - May 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Michael E. Stefanik, age 67, of Janesville died on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Newton Falls, OH on July 21, 1951, the son of the late Eledore and Helen (Gregory) Stefanik. Mike graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1969, and later married Elaine S. Billock on November 6, 1980 in Waterford, MI. After high school, Mike worked for the former Rockwell plant in Newton Falls before taking a job in the auto transport business with JATCO. Mike worked his way up through the ranks in the transport business and was the terminal manager in Michigan. Due to the numerous consolidations in the auto transport business, Mike has lived in many locations throughout his career: Ohio, Illinois, Janesville, and Michigan to name a few. He enjoyed his work, and especially the people he worked with. He was a very ambitious gentleman, who loved to talk and tell stories. Once he met you, you were a friend for life. His willingness to teach others, being a good listener, and encouraging others, are traits that will be missed by those who knew him. Mike's family was very important to him, and he was proud to be a husband and father. Mike was a very avid golfer, playing almost daily, and a proud Ohio State Buckeyes sports Fan. He was also fond of old cars, street rods, and Corvettes, and at times owned one or two of them.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his daughter who he was very proud of, Erin (Ronald) Betley of Beloit; granddaughter, Kaitlyn; and his two sisters, Debra (Rick) Pastva of Warren, OH and Monica (David) Unkefer of North Ridgeville, OH. He is further survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law: Dianna and Richard Skidmore of Ladson, SC, Theresa and Mike Walker of Newton Falls, OH, and Tommy Billock of Newton Falls, OH; several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Frances and Thomas Billock.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Thabor Cemetery in Beloit, WI. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

