January 19, 1940 - February 9, 2022
Fort Pierce, FL - Michael E. Richards, 82, of Fort Pierce, FL, took his last flight on February 9, 2022, with Heaven as his destination, to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mike was born in Sycamore, IL on January 19, 1940 to Jason and Roberta (Fightmaster) Richards. He moved to Janesville, WI with his family at a young age and attended Janesville schools, graduating from Janesville High School in 1958.
Mike worked at Roherty's Dairy Bar and Bud's Gas Station during his high school years and then worked at General Motors. He served in the United States Army, and was stationed in Vietnam. After returning home, he got his pilot's license and started flying freight. He was a co-owner, with his best friend Eldon Isely, of Yankee Aviation at Beloit Airport, Beloit, WI for many years, and then they purchased Hodge Aero at Rock County Airport, Janesville, WI. Mike was also a pilot for Regal Beloit Corporation, Beloit, WI and for MT Leasing, Chicago, IL.
Mike married Kathleen Larson, and together they had three children. He later married Suzanne Schmoldt Keller, and gained two stepchildren, and they moved to Roscoe, IL where they attended Hope Free Church. Retirement took him to Fort Pierce, FL, and to Grace Emmanuel Church where he served at the food pantry and took care of the lawn with his friend, Jake.
Mike was well liked by many, had a great sense of humor, and was always quick with a good joke. He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River with family and friends for several years. He was also a pretty good bowler with a wicked hook.
Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years, Suzanne; his sons, Aaron (Deb) Richards of Milton, WI, and Geoffrey Richards of Beloit, WI; his daughter, Shannon DeRemer of Janesville, WI and her special friend, Sam Popa; and his step-daughters, Jennifer Keller of Palm Coast, FL and Michelle (Jarrett) Halfacre of Marengo, IL; granddaughters: Courtney Keller, Elin DeRemer, Madalyn Halfacre and Kaley (Matt) Shumway; grandsons: Gunnar DeRemer, Evan Halfacre and Dante Thornton; great-grandson, Corey Disch; great-granddaughters, Addison and Maci Shumway; his brothers: Paul (Sarah) Richards of Janesville, WI, Douglas (Alyce) Richards of Belvidere, IL, Gregory (Kelly) of Oregon, IL and Steven (Cindy) of Sycamore, IL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 2/12/2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Emanuel Church, 707 Kitterman, Port Saint Lucie, FL. A celebration of life is also being planned for a later date in the Beloit/Janesville, WI area.