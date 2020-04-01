November 21, 1956 - March 25, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Michael E. Nobs, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Janesville on November 21, 1956, the son of Edgar and Helen (Wegner) Nobs. Michael worked at Toys 'R' Us as a customer service representative. Many of you knew him buzzing around town in his wheelchair, or on the CB radio as "Flash Cadillac." He loved cars, car shows, and collecting model cars. He had numerous friends that he would call on to drive him to shows after his mom passed away. He went through plenty of care takers, but the one he would call his second mom was Barb Shultz in Monroe. Barb tried to keep a handle on him. but if you knew Mike that wasn't easy. A special thank you to everyone who looked after Mike and out for him as well. He never walked, but he left his footprint.
Michael is survived by his brother, Ronald Nobs; sister-in-law, Kelly Nobs; nephew, Joshua Nobs; niece, Jessica Keymolen; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, there will be a graveside service at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Cards may be sent to Schneider Funeral Home, PO Box 71, Janesville, WI 53547, who have been great in handling this for us. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com