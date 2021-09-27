Elkhorn, WI - Michael "Mike" E. Weber, 62, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born January 31, 1959 in Madison, WI, the son of Edward and Katherine (Bray) Weber. Mike served in United States Army as a C Battery 3rd Battalion 21st Field Artillery, 5th Infantry division, Fort Polk, LA. His rank was Specialist 4th Class. Mike was a proud member of American Legion in Brodhead, WI. He was a member of Calvary Community Church.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Linda Yardley, his parents, Edward and Katherine Weber, five children; Kim (Tom) Longenfeld, Kate Weber, Kari (Andrew) Euting, Kristi (JP) Oehler and Kassy Etzel, seven grandchildren, and six siblings; Paul Weber, Teresa (Dale) Earleywine, Rita Shimniok, Bob (Michelle) Weber, Diane (Dan) Kaiser and Sira (Bridget) Nsibirwa, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Regina Weber and Michael and Esther Bray.
Funeral Service will be 11:00AM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Calvary Community Church, 2620 Harris Rd. Williams Bay, WI, with Pastor Chuck Cervenka officiating. Visitation will be 9:00AM until service time Thursday at the church. Interment will be 3:00PM at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Weber Family.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Weber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
