Michael E. McKinnon

June 28, 1944 - January 29, 2021
Janesville, WI -- "One Last Lesson"
Dear Dad,
You always say, "I teach because I am." Thank you so much for this lesson.
Over the past couple of weeks, many people have asked to know more about you, to learn about who you are. All of your family describe you as an educator. You are always teaching, creating, and nurturing. Your personal and professional life both tie to this common ground.
You've made everyone around you both a student and teacher. Your tenure in the education system has inspired our community to be better people.
What we convey about your passions comes easy. You've been all over the world but you have always found yourself circling back to Maui. We recount how you always visit Mama's Fish House for dinners, and enjoy summer sunsets on the beach, or whale watching in the winter. Your award winning photography of Hawaiian flowers always brings genuine smiles to those who see them.
While educating and creating are central in your life, they pale in comparison to the impact you've made in your personal relationships. In these last few days, countless friends have reached out, expressing their love and appreciation for your friendship, and for all you have done for them. The interconnections you've developed with these special people is a reflection of your life's work.
Everyone especially loves hearing stories we tell of your granddaughters, Cora and Josie. We know how much you love watching them go down water slides and play soccer in your front yard. We both have our own blessings, cascaded from your guidance into our own lives and marriages. Plus, it's pretty cool to let everyone know that our parents have been married for 50 years.
We also express and acknowledge that your biggest inspiration for teaching and innovating was by your side for over 50 years. Mom. Nancy. Your muse, can tell anyone countless stories about your creativity, your travels, our family . . . and most importantly, your love together.
Dad, you will always be in the spirit of us all, and you will always be in the spirit of Aloha . . .
Thank you for this one last lesson . . .
Mahalo,
Sean and Kerry
P.S. An incredible heartfelt "Thank You" from our family to Agrace in Janesville for their staff's compassionate care. While Mom/Dad love flowers, please use your time, effort, and dollars to support local charities you are passionate about. Dad was active with and loved supporting The Rock County Historical Society, Rotary Gardens, and the Janesville Art League. We will plan one last "Workshop" for Dad sometime down the road when all can participate at Rotary Gardens to celebrate him.