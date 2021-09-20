Michael Duane "Mikee" Asmus

Evansville, WI - Michael D. Asmus age 64 passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday August 31, 2021 at home. He was born on February 21, 1957 in Stoughton Wisconsin the son of Dolores Porter. He attended Evansville High School. He spent most of his life farming. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family. He is survived by two daughters, Robin (Mark Merrill) Milbrandt, Rachelle (Billy Robinette) Pete, a son, Jason (DeAnn Olson) Pete, sisters, Ann (Dennis) Nordness, Sally Jo (Rod Hardy) Karns, brothers, Gary (Cheryl) Asmus, Tim (Teresa) Porter, grandchildren, Breanna (Will) Cottrell, Rochelle (Matt Fisher) Church, Desmen (Taylor Holbek) Pete, Skylar Hobson, Tristen Pete, Canyon Hobson, Riley Pete, great grandchildren, Savannah Cottrell, Hallie Jo Cottrell Khalylen Pete, Grayson Pete, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Dolores "Molly" Porter, sister, Terri Sue, son in-law Bradley Church, brother Tom Porter, grandson, William Church and nephew Daryl Nordness. A Celebration of life will be held from 2:00pm to 6:00PM on Saturday September 25, 2021 at Dam Near Home in Albany Wisconsin.
