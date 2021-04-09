March 8, 1957 - April 5, 2021
of Elkhorn, WI - Michael D. Reinke, age 64, of Elkhorn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was born in Elkhorn on March 8, 1957; the son of LaVerne and Rose (Hinz) Reinke. Michael married Lisa (Dammen) Reinke in Las Vegas on August 7, 1993; and they were blessed with two daughters: Braindy and Leslie. He worked as a Swiss Screw Machine set up employee for Swiss-Tech for 27 years. Michael was naturally mechanically inclined, and was always willing to help family and friends with remodeling projects whenever they called him. Michael was an excellent cook who loved sharing his culinary skills with his loved ones, and he enjoyed playing poker and hunting with his family. Michael's family will always remember the memories they made in their road trips to several destinations throughout the United States. He will forever be remembered as a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend.
Michael is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters: Braindy (Allen) Letts and Leslie Reinke; grandchildren: Jonathan, Kayla, and Cody Recob; siblings: Bonnie Dragert, Diane Read, Dale (Jennifer) Reinke, Ronald (Jean) Reinke and Kristine (Rick) Bryant; step sisters: Delores, Nancy, Lois, Violet, and Linda; and many extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; step mother, Doris Reinke; brother, Duane Reinke; step brothers: Tom and Ron Pauls; and brothers in-law: Lloyd Dragert , Sr. and Patrick Read.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. A private family committal will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Elkhorn FFA.