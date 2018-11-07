Michael D. Knipp

February 15, 1968 - October 29, 2018

Edgerton, WI -- Michael D. Knipp age 50, of Edgerton, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, at home. He was born February 15, 1968 in San Diego, CA, the son of Michael and Donna (Meyers) Knipp. He graduated from Edgerton High School in the Class of 1986, and he worked as a welder by trade.

Michael lived in the Edgerton area all of his life. He enjoyed golf, darts and foosball, and also was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports, especially the Milwaukee Brewers. He was a talent in the kitchen, and loved to cook even at a very young age. Michael had a passion for music of all kinds. He played in several bands as a drummer throughout his life, and he also enjoyed singing and karaoke.

He is survived by his mother, Donna of Edgerton; a sister, Carrie (Knipp) Neu of Kansas City, MO; and a loving lady friend, Ronda Uglum-St. Clair. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 10, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pettit's Countryview Bar and Restaurant, 1801 E. State Road 59 Milton. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Edgerton is assisting the family.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

